Alanna Panday And Boyfriend Ivor Are Now Engaged. See Pics From Maldives

Congratulations, Alanna Panday and Ivor! The couple are now engaged. They announced the good news on social media on Friday, when they shared stunning pictures of themselves on their respective feeds. Alanna, who is a model and cousin of actress Ananya Panday, shared her happiness and excitement with her fans on Instagram by posting photos of Ivor proposing to her on the beach in the Maldives. She wrote: "Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet. Ivor, I can't wait to have a family with you!" and added a ring and an infinity icon to her caption.

In a separate post, she shared the aerial view of the dreamy setup that Ivor planned for the proposal. "Marrying my best friend," she captioned it.

Congratulatory messages for Alanna and Ivor poured in from the likes of her mother Deanna, aunt Bhavana Panday and friends Alaviaa Jaaferi, Aditi Bhatia.

See pictures from Alanna Panday and Ivor's engagement here:

In another post, Alanna Panday shared how she fell in love with Ivor after she met him two years ago on November 5. She wrote: "2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn't stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him."

"Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day," Alanna added.

Ivor also shared a loved up photo of himself and Alanna and shared how he proposed to her: "Two years ago on this exact day was our very first date. I knew it would be easier to hide my intentions on this day. You were expecting a quiet dinner but I convinced you we had an anniversary photoshoot and just stumbled upon this glowing heart in the sand. As we approached the set up, my heart was beating like a drum. My palms completely sweaty. Knowing that any moment you could catch on. When we walked out to the middle of the heart, we hugged and it finally hit you. You asked, "Did you do this?" The sound of your cry made me completely break. I was so present in the moment that it didn't even feel real. I know it's cliche to say time stopped but it truly did. Love is everything and I love you, Alanna."

Meanwhile, check out pictures from Alanna's engagement photoshoot:

Alanna lives with Ivor in California. Earlier this year, he even visited her parents in Mumbai and lived with them for a couple of days.