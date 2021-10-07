'My Kids,' Deanne Panday Writes For Daughter Alanna And Her Boyfriend Ivor

Alanna Panday with boyfriend Ivor. (courtesy deannepanday)

Fitness expert and author Deanne Panday is all hearts for daughter Alanna and her boyfriend Ivor. She posted a set of pictures of Alanna with boyfriend Ivor and their pet pooch. Deanne posted those pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday evening and she captioned the post: "These three." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #home #loveyouboth, #mykids, #family #daughterishome and #godbless. In a YouTube video, Alanna revealed her mother's reaction when she moved in with Ivor and said, "They were so happy. I remember telling my mom first that we are getting a house and she was absolutely ecstatic."

This is what Deanne Panday posted her daughter Alanna and her boyfriend Ivor. Check it out here:

Alanna Panday frequently shares posts with her boyfriend Ivor on social media. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. Alanna featured in headlines after she revealed she's regularly slut-shamed and body shamed on Instagram. "I wish I had spoken about it sooner, but waking up and reading things like this just became normal to me - it's an everyday part of my life," she said.

Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.