Al Pacino, 83, Is Expecting A Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah: Reports

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child, and his first with girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's rep told People. The news about Al Pacino expecting a baby was first shared by TMZ. "The actor's girlfriend is a month away from giving birth," multiple sources told TMZ. The 29-year-old has reportedly been dating The Godfather star since April 2022. Rumours about their romance first started doing the rounds when they were clicked having dinner together earlier.

Al Pacino, expecting his 4th child, is also a father to daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, who he dated from 1997 to 2003. Meanwhile, film producer Noor Alfallah has previously dated veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Last month, Al Pacino's The Godfather 2 co-star Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. They have named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Al Pacino, the star of the classic The Godfather series, has starred in iconic films like Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil's Advocate, The Insider, ...And Justice for All, Carlito's Way, Donnie Brasco, Ocean's Thirteen, among many others.

In the recent years, the actor has featured in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, House of Gucci, The Pirates of Somalia, Danny Collins, to name a few.