Al Pacino, 83, Ordered To Pay 29-Year-Old Girlfriend $30,000 A Month In Child Support

The judge ruled that the couple will have joint legal custody

'Godfather' actor Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support for his five-month-old son after reaching a custody agreement with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah. According to the Independent, the 83-year-old actor is set to pay $110,000 in child support up front with $30,000 monthly. The Scarface actor will also be responsible for any medical bills not covered by insurance and will put aside $15,000 annually for baby Roman's future education.

The judge also ruled that the couple will have joint legal custody, while Ms Alfallah will have primary physical custody. In September, Ms Alfallah, 29, filed for full physical custody of their child, and in October, the couple settled on custody, visitation schedules, and child support. He will get visitation, and they will work together to make plans for the holidays.

According to Fox News, the child support amount was based on Pacino's reported base annual income of $2.5 million.

Interestingly, they are still in a relationship and have not broken up. Despite the two of them still dating, it is unknown why Ms Alfallah chose to file for custody.

As per a report by TMZ, Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were first romantically linked in 2022. However, it was later revealed that they had been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic. In June this year, the couple welcomed their baby boy Roman Pacino.

Mr Pacino is also a father to daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Al Pacino, the star of the classic The Godfather series, has starred in iconic films like Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil's Advocate, The Insider, ...And Justice for All, Carlito's Way, Donnie Brasco, Ocean's Thirteen, among many others.

Noor Alfallah comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti-American family and is a film producer as per Hello! magazine. Meanwhile, film producer Noor Alfallah has previously dated veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen. At the age of 22, she was spotted on numerous occasions with a 74-year-old Mick and announced that ''age didn't matter to me.''

Earlier this year, Al Pacino's The Godfather 2 co-star Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.