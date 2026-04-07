Akshaye Khanna Got The Most Viral Song In <i>Dhurandhar</i>. In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Too

Akshaye Khanna may not be the loudest presence on screen, but when it comes to making an indelible mark, few manage it better. In the Dhurandhar franchise, the actor has achieved an unusual feat - becoming the face of the most viral song in not one, but both films. From swagger-filled dance moves to heartbreak-heavy silence, Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, has been central to two very different tracks that captured the internet's attention.

In Dhurandhar, it was style and surprise that worked in his favour. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it was emotion and loss. Here's how Akshaye Khanna subtly became the unifying force behind the franchise's most talked-about songs.

When FA9LA Turned An Entry Scene Into A Viral Moment

Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait, makes a striking impression in Dhurandhar. He goes to meet the Baloch rebel leader, arrives in a white SUV, walks in with calm confidence, and unexpectedly breaks into a smooth, improvised dance. The scene ends with him being honoured with a turban, but it is the dance - set to Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA - that stayed with audiences.

The song, paired with Khanna's restrained yet charismatic moves, quickly took off on social media. Clips of the sequence flooded Instagram Reels, with fans recreating the steps or using the track for edits. What stood out was the contrast: an intense character introduced not through violence but rhythm and confidence. Without trying to dominate the scene, Akshaye Khanna ended up stealing it.

A Very Different Viral Moment In Dhurandhar 2

If FA9LA represented Rehman's power and presence, Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows the cost of losing him. The sequel features the song Jaiye Sajana during Rehman's last rites - a scene that marks the tragic end of his journey.

The sequence shows Hamza (played by Ranveer Singh) and Ulfat (played by Saumya Tandon) paying their final respects. The visuals are stark and restrained, allowing emotion to take centre stage. There is no spectacle here, only silence, grief, and acceptance.

Sung by Satinder Sartaaj and Jasmine Sandlas, the song carries a deep sense of emptiness. The lyrics, "Kehde paase jaiye sajana" (Which way do I go, beloved?), reflect emotional disorientation after loss - a feeling that strongly resonated with viewers.

Why Jaiye Sajana Took Over Social Media

Unlike the high-energy music of the first film, Dhurandhar 2 uses its soundtrack more deliberately. Each song is layered with meaning, and Jaiye Sajana stands out for its simplicity and emotional honesty. The track has since taken on a life beyond the film, particularly on Instagram.

Satinder Sartaaj's couplet has struck a chord far outside the story:

"Saanu sariyan visar gaiyan rahvan,

Ve kehde paase jaiye sajana"

Translated, it speaks of forgetting every path one once knew and being unsure of where to go next. That sense of emotional loss has made the song endlessly relatable. More than 1.4 lakh Reels have already used the track - ranging from breakup edits and long distance love stories to grief montages and quiet, reflective posts.

One Actor, Two Very Different Viral Songs

What ties both viral moments together is Akshaye Khanna's character. In the first film, Rehman's confidence and unpredictability are expressed through music and movement. In the second, his absence - and the weight of that loss - becomes the emotional anchor of the song.

Just as FA9LA became viral through Rehman's entry, Jaiye Sajana has found resonance because of his exit. In very different ways, Akshaye Khanna remains central to both moments. Without loud performances or dramatic speeches, he becomes the emotional core around which the music works.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: After Minting Rs 1,000 Crore In India, Ranveer Singh Film Slows Down On Third Monday