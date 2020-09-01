Akshay Kumar's Secret 'Superpower' Revealed By Sonu Sood

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Sonu Sood was the second guest on Neha Dhupia's talk show

Neha Dhupia and Sonu Sood co-starred in 'Singh Is Kinng'

Neha also asked Sonu Sood about Farah Khan's superpower

After Saif Ali Khan, Sonu Sood was the next Bollywood star to feature on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha Season 5 (work from home edition). On Tuesday, the show's host Neha Dhupia shared a teaser of the episode that will feature Sonu Sood. During the chat, Sonu Sood was asked about Akshay Kumar's superpower. Sonu Sood, who has co-starred with Akshay Kumar in films like Singh Is Kinng, Entertainment and Gabbar Is Back, said, "Woh note badi tezi se ginnta hai yaar (he counts his cash really fast)." When Neha asked Sonu Sood about his Happy New Year director and friend Farah Khan, the actor said, "She doesn't need a mike to scold you. She might be speaking in Mumbai, but her voice can reach a person sitting in Punjab."

Sharing a snippet from the fun-filled episode on social media, Neha Dhupia wrote: "I am grateful to have a friend who's been in my life since 15 years! I have seen his heart of gold since years and now people see it too. Please welcome to No Filter Neha Season 5 this week ...A man who is a real life superhero and also a very dear friend."

Check out the video here:

Sonu Sood has been a part of films such as Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, R... Rajkumar, Kung Fu Yoga, Simmba and Paltan, to name a few. The actor has also starred in several Tamil and Telugu films. This year, he featured in headlines for his constant efforts to reunite stranded migrants with their families, who had been walking home since the lockdown was imposed in March. The actor also launched a toll free helpline for migrants going home.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom ( for which he is currently shooting in UK), Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He has also signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.