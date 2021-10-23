Ram Setu: This Is What Akshay Kumar Posted After Ooty Schedule Wrap

Akshay Kumar shared this. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar definitely knows how to make an announcement for a shoot wrap up. The latest one is for his upcoming film Ram Setu. The actor has completed the Ooty schedule and he shared the piece of information with us on Instagram. For the special upload, Akshay Kumar has picked a beautiful postcard featuring himself, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev. We know it is hard to take the eyes off the frame, but there is something else that needs your attention. It is the caption. A thoughtful note by Akshay Kumar. It read, “In the photo - or in life - there's always that beautiful streak of light above dark clouds. Wrapped the Ooty schedule of Ram Setu. Hope the divine light always guides us through thick and thin.”

Satyadev also posted the picture-perfect click on the social media platform and wrote, “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads. Glad and honoured to be a part of the magnum opus Ram Setu. Wrapped our Ooty schedule. It's a delight to work with the superstar Akshay Kumar sir and Jacqueline Fernandez.”

Earlier this week, Jacqueline Fernandez had dropped an update regarding the film's shooting schedule. Here, we see Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline living their “nature at its best” moment. “Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my favourite Ooty. Nature at its best,” she wrote.

Ram Setuwent on floors in March 2021. Akshay Kumar had shared the update with a first-look picture of his character in the film. “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. Ram Setu shooting begins. Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me,” the sidenote read.

The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2022 release. Nushrratt Bharuccha is also part of the project. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist.