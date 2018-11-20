Akshay Kumar Wraps Shooting For Housefull 4, Shares Pic With The Cast

Akshay Kumar with the cast of Housefull 4 (Courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar announced the wrap of Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 on Tuesday. The actor shared a picture on Instagram featuring himself with the cast and crew of the film including Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala. "While we have called it a 'wrap' for Housefull 4, fun never ends. See you all in 2019," Akshay captioned the photo. Akshay and the cast of Housefull 4 had been continually updating fans with photos from the sets of the film. Housefull 4 is the fourth installment in the film series. Akshay and Riteish have featured in all the previous Housefull films. The film has been shot in London, Rajasthan and Mumbai.

Bobby Deol also shared a similar picture on his Instagram timeline and wrote: "A journey that saw me reunite with old buddies and make new ones! And finally it's a wrap for Housefull 4. Looking forward to see you all in 2019."

Here are the photos shared by actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde:

However, Housefull 4 shooting was temporarily put on hold some weeks ago after director Sajid Khan was implicated in multiple #MeToo stories. After the allegations against Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar cancelled the shoot of the film. Later, Sajid stepped down and Farhad Shamji took over as the director of the film.

Actor Nana Patekar, who was also a part of the Housefull 4 cast, was also accused by actress Tanushree Dutta in a decade-old sexual harassment case. Nana Patekar stepped down from the film in October following sexual harassment allegations against him.

Housefull 4 is slated for a Diwali 2019 release.