Akshay Kumar Shot <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Song <i>Ghis Ghis Ghis</i> With 104 Degree Fever, Reveals Co-Star

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is over the moon after collaborating with superstar Akshay Kumar on Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle. The song features Akshay Kumar in a full fun mode. Notably, he shot the track while suffering from a high fever.



Akshara Singh was left impressed by his dedication. Speaking to ANI, she said, "The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication." Akshara also recalled her reaction when she learned she would feature opposite Akshay Kumar in the song. It was truly a dream-come-true moment for her.



"I received a call from Ahmed Sir's production house... I was told there's a song in Welcome To The Jungle and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it's a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir's names, I was completely blank. (Main completely blank ho gayi thi)," she shared.

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"As an actor, I was extremely grateful to get this opportunity. But at the same time, the child in me was so nervous that I even had to go to the washroom out of anxiety. It was actually a fangirl moment for me. Until yesterday, I used to watch Akshay sir's films on television and clap. And suddenly, I was getting the chance to share screen space with him. I truly felt like life was writing its own script," Akshara expressed.



Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.



An Ahmed Khan entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle, is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It will be out in cinema halls on June 26.



Also Read: Raveena Tandon On Reuniting With Akshay Kumar After 22 Years: 'We're Like Old Friends'

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)