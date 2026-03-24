Akshay Kumar Says He Has "No Insecurity" About Ajay Devgn Being The Hero In <i>Golmaal 5</i>: "<i>Mera</i> Role <i>Badhiya Hai</i>"

Earlier this month, Rohit Shetty surprised fans with the announcement of Golmaal 5 with its OG cast, along with a killer addition - Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi actor has now opened up about how Ajay Devgn is the hero of the film. He also responded to the Drishyam actor's remark on him, "Koi bhi franchise nahi chodta."

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar told News18, "I'm happy that they think I was good enough to be a part of Golmaal. Ajay is the main hero. I'm not playing the main part. But what's wrong with it? I look at a film as a film and never think ki main kya kar raha hoon uss film mein. For me, it's far more important what the film is setting out to achieve. If I like the story, I'll do it."

He added, "Mera role badhiya hai Golmaal mein but Ajay's the hero. I've no insecurity. Uski koi zaroorat nahi hai."

Speaking of the scripts coming his way, Akshay Kumar said, "I see fresh scripts and ideas coming to me all the time. Main yeh dekhna chahta hoon ki main kya alag kar sakta hoon, kaise kar sakta hoon. You've to choose among the five-six roles that come to you. The rest go to other actors."

Golmaal 5 Announcement Video

On 14 March, Rohit Shetty's birthday, the director shared the film's announcement video, expressing excitement about shooting the fifth part of the film that changed his life 20 years ago.

"20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies @tseries.official @rohitshettypicturez," he wrote.

The promo video shows Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Later, everyone is taken by surprise when Akshay Kumar joins them.

On having Akshay Kumar as a new joinee, Ajay Devgn quipped, "Koi bhi franchise nahi chodta."

Akshay Kumar could be seen sporting a bald look, wearing a black kurta pyjama and dark sunglasses.

On joining the franchise, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!"

About Golmaal Franchise

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the Golmaal franchise has been making film buffs laugh for almost two decades now. The first installment, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which hit theatres in 2006 and became a huge hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen were also part of the first film. Over the years, the Golmaal series went on to become one of India's most loved comedy franchises.

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