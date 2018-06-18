Akshay Kumar 'Loved' Your Suggestions For Nitara's Unicorn Gift. Meantime, He Found A 'Quick Fix'

Remember Akshay Kumar had asked for suggestions to arrange for daughter Nitara's Father's Day gift? Well, he 'read and loved' them all and in the meantime, the doting dad also found another idea of keeping his little daughter entertained. On Sunday, Akshay shared a conversation he had with Nitara, 5, where she asked for a unicorn with wings as pet on Father's Day. (Yes, she actually did). Hence, to keep up with Nitara's demand, Akshay entertained her by being her unicorn pin-board. In the picture shared by Akshay, he can be seen smiling with stickers pasted over his face. (Aww. Dads, we tell you). "You can buy her a big unicorn doll" and "gift her an unicorn soft toy and attach wings to it. That's what I would have done," were some of the suggestions given to Akshay.
Highlights
- Akshay entertained her by being her unicorn pin-board
- "Happiness is in all these little moments," Akshay wrote
- Twinkle had also re-posted Nitara's picture
"Been reading and loving your innovative suggestions. Meanwhile, found a quick-fix, keeping Nitara entertained being her unicorn pin-board. Happiness is in all these little moments," Akshay wrote, adding a heart emoticon. "Really a cute one," a comment read.
Take a look at the picture here.
On Sunday afternoon, Akshay had shared this picture of Nitara and the caption is a must-read.
CommentsAkshay Kumar, 50, and Twinkle Khanna, 43, married in 2001. Apart from Nitara, the couple are also parents to son Aarav, 15. Twinkle had also re-posted Nitara's picture, posted by Akshay and tweeted, "Happy Father's Day."
Akshay Kumar was last seen in PadMan, produced by Twinkle. His next project is Reema Kagti's Gold, scheduled to release on Independence Day. Akshay also has Housefull 4, Kesari and 2.0, in which he co-stars with Rajinikanth, in the pipeline. Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, is a best-selling author now and currently working on her third book.