Akshay Kumar Left The Mumbai Schedule Of Raksha Bandhan A 'Better Actor'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Raksha Bandhan. (courtesyakshaykumar)

Highlights He also thanked co-star Bhumi Pednekar

"Thank you for providing the right balance," wrote Akshay

"You're a wizard," Akshay wrote for Aanand L Rai

Akshay Kumar wrapped the Mumbai schedule of his forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan with a chunk of memories that he also shared with his fans on social media. He shared a picture with the film's director Aanand L Rai and wrote: "And Aanand L Rai Sir... What can I say about you, besides that you're a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of Raksha Bandhan, I know I'm leaving the set a better actor." Akshay Kumar wrote: "I'm already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set... You made it look so real, take a bow Sumit Basu." For his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, he added, "My wonderful co-star Bhumi Pednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent.

Read Akshay Kumar's tweets here:

Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar joined the cast of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan will mark Akshay Kumar's third collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati (backed by Akshay Kumar). Bhumi announced her association with the project by sharing a picture on Instagram and she wrote: "A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses and humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story Raksha Bandhan."

The film, which will be directed by Aanand L Rai and will be written by Himanshu Sharma, was announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan last year. This will be Akshay Kumar's second project with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.