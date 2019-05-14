Akshay Kumar Is In A 'Happy' Place With Anupam Kher And Gulshan Grover. Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar with Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram entry will instantly make you smile. Why, you ask? Well, the photograph features Akshay along with two other "happy, shiny people" (his words), who happen to be veteran actors Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of Sooryavanshi, managed to scoop some time off his busy schedule and spent time with his friends. However, it will be difficult to say if we liked the picture more or the caption that Akshay accompanied the post with. Here's what Akshay wrote: "I started my career with these two and it's amazing to still be working with them... We've laughed, punched each other, grown up and grown together, beautiful people who I call friends."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here:

I started my career with these two and it's amazing to still be working with them...we've laughed ,punched each other, grown up and grown together, Beautiful people who I call friends @AnupamPKher@GulshanGroverGG#HappyShinyPeoplepic.twitter.com/x9eLcyoLwN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher re-tweeted Akshay's post and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption. He wrote: "Feelings are mutual my dearest Akshay Kumar! Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always."

Feelings are mutual my dearest @akshaykumar!! Our journey together has been great. I am proud of you and the dizzy heights you have touched. Completely with your hard work and sincerity. Always a joy to meet you. Love and prayers always.@GulshanGroverGGhttps://t.co/8PIYYmXurq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 14, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have co-starred in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, The Shaukeens, Heyy Babyy, Desi Boyz, Baby and Jaan-E-Mann among many others. Gulshan Grover and Akshay have also shared screen space in several films including Khiladi 420, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Amaanat among many others.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in Good News, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He also has Mission Mangal in the pipeline.

