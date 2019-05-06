Sooryavanshi, Singham And Simmba: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Ranveer Singh - Enough Said

Akshay Kumar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights 'Sooryavanshi' went on floors on Monday Akshay shared a pic, also featuring Ranveer and Ajay Akshay plays the protagonist in Rohit Shetty's cop drama

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn had only one thing to say Monday morning: "The cop universe just got bigger as Sooryavanshi takes charge!" So, Rohit Shetty's new cop drama Sooryavasnhi just went on floors and Akshay Kumar, who plays the protagonist in the film, dropped the news with a blockbuster photo. Like we said before, not only Akshay but also Rohit Shetty's former cop heroes - Ranveer and Ajay - spread the joy on social media. Karan Johar, who is co-producing the movie as part of Dharma Productions, added a post of his own: "And the Universe Expands...Our game begins..." he wrote.

In the photo, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar pose with three of Rohit Shetty's top cops - Sooryavanshi (aka Akshay Kumar), Simmba (aka Ranveer Singh) and Ajay Devgn (aka Singham). Akshay and Ranveer have also tagged the respective heroines of Rohit Shetty's cop movies - Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. While Kareena featured in Singham Returns and Sara Ali Khan romanced Ranveer in Simmba, Katrina is the leading lady of Sooryavanshi.

After months of speculation, Katrina Kaif joined Sooryavanshi with a post that said: "Super excited to join the team of Sooryavanshi with the incredible Rohit Shetty for the first time. Can't wait to be back on set with Akshay Kumar after so long and the inimitable Karan Johar."

Sooryavashi also stars Neena Gupta as Akshay Kumar's mom and marks Rohit Shetty's fourth cop masala movie after the Singham series of films and Simmba. The movie is expected to release in 2020 but fans are still awaiting a release date.

