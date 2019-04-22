Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar. Film Marks A List Of Firsts For Her

Katrina Kaif as the "Sooryavanshi girl" (courtesykatrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif recently shared a picture on her Instagram and revealed that she will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the filmSooryavanshi, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. In the picture, she features with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar and captioned it as: "Super excited to join the team of Sooryavanshi with the incredible Rohit Shetty for the first time, can't wait to be back on set with Akshay Kumar after so long. My 1st film with Dharma Productions and Karan Johar." She also hashtagged it saying: "Cape Of Good Films." This lets us know that the actress in going to work with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the first time.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have co-starred in films such Namaste London, Welcome, Singh is King and many more. The on-screen were last seen in the film Tees Maar Khan, which was released in the year 2010.

Director Rohit Shetty too has shared the same photo on his Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to our Cop Universe Katrina Kaif... Our Sooryavanshi Girl." The film is the second spin-off of the movie Singham series. Sooryavanshi will be releasing next year during Eid.

Take a look at the picture shared by Katrina Kaif:

Akshay Kumar had appeared in the end of the film Simmba as a cop named Sooryavanshi, which was Rohit Shetty's quirky way revealing that Akshay Kumar will be starring in the film Sooryavanshi. The actor was recently seen in the movie Kesari, which did well in the theatres. He will also be seen in the movie Housefull 4, which is going to be directed by Farhad Samji.

Simmba not only had revealed about the movie Sooryavanshi but also gave a hint about the fifth part of the film Golmaal. Remember the song Ladki Aankh Maare featuring Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade? Simmba was a third highest earing films of 2018.

