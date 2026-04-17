Akshay Kumar Confirms War Drama <i>Gorkha</i> Is Shelved

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla releases in theatres today. Ahead of the release, the actor confirmed that war drama Gorkha, which was announced in 2021, was shelved during a fan interaction.

During a recent live chat held earlier this week, Akshay replied to a fan query, saying, "Nahi Gorkha movie nahi ban rahi hai - kisine abhi poocha hai (No... Gorkha movie is not being made - someone had asked about the film)."

Akshay's confirmation comes years after director Anand L. Rai addressed the buzz that Akshay walked out of the project back in 2023.

Rai had denied reports that Akshay Kumar had walked out of the project but acknowledged that it had been put on hold due to certain challenges.

He had said, "Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made."

Gorkha was originally announced in October 2021 as a collaboration between Anand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film was set to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and was based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a decorated officer of the 5th Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army.

Akshay Kumar was to portray the role of the legendary war hero, who played a significant role in the wars of 1962, 1965, and notably the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Sharing the first look of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote back then, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film."

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's new release Bhooth Bangla opened to a better-than-expected start.

As per Sacnilk, the film was off to a better-than-expected start as it minted Rs 3.50 crore from paid previews.

"The response to paid previews suggests that Bhooth Bangla will be going into the full-fledged opening day with a lot more buzz and awareness. Initially, it looked like the movie would open in Jolly LLB 3's opening range (Rs 12.50 crore), but now, a 15+ crore net opening day, including previews, is well within reach, which is a healthy sign," reported Sacnilk.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.