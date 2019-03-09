Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Wedding: Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Lead Celeb-Roll Call

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding

Highlights Aamir wore a kurta pyjama set Jackie Shroff and Manish Malhotra were also there The Ambanis also greeted the paparazzi

Bollywood has a busy Saturday with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. Akash, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, will marry Shloka, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona, later this evening. Aamir Khan and his wife were the first ones to arrive at the wedding venue. Aamir wore an ivory kurta pyjama set while Kiran looked stunning in an Indian outfit. Actor Jackie Shroff opted to wear a dhoti kurta set. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also came to bless the couple and wore a sherwani. After Aamir and Kiran, music composers Vishal and Shekhar checked in to the wedding venue too. Akash and Shloka will get married at a hotel in Mumbai and the dinner will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Here are the pictures of the celebs arriving at the venue.