Ambanis To Celebrate Akash-Shloka Wedding With Aerial Dance Act

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged last year.

After a star-studded engagement last year, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are getting married in Mumbai today. The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son with Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona, will continue on March 10 and 11.

Extravagant receptions and exquisite performances are lined-up at Dhirubhai Ambani Square, a gateway to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

One of the key highlights of the reception will be a musical fountain-and-dance show, set on the devotional theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan.

The aerial dance act will denote symmetry between water, earth and sky, according to news agency IANS.

The performances on March 10 -- a day after Akash and Shloka's wedding -- will see a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and international artistes.

The musical fountain was showcased by Akash Ambani's mother Nita Ambani at the Ann Seva programme where the family served food to as many as 2,000 underprivileged children from various city-based NGOs.

The Ambanis also treated the kids to an enthralling musical fountain show during the inauguration of the Dhirubhai Ambani square in Mumbai. The musical show was a visual treat with renditions of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Ho', synchronised with the movements of the fountain.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged last year. The Ambanis hosted a starry pre-wedding party for Akash and Shloka last week in Switzerland. Music sensations Coldplay and The Chainsmokers along with Bollywood celebrities had performed for the guests.