At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding, Sundar Pichai, Tony Blair Among International Guests

Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta wedding: Tony Blair, Cherie Blair with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani.

A slew of dignitaries and international guests have started arriving at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta that is taking place at a hotel in Mumbai. The dinner will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash Ambani is the oldest son of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta. The couple, friends since childhood, got engaged in July last year. There is huge interest in the wedding, especially after the scale at which Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha got married last year.

Here are some of the top international guests attending the ceremony as Akash Ambani marries Shloka Mehta:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to attend the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding in Mumbai today.

Tony Blair and wife Cherie Blair have already been photographed at the Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani wedding.

Tony Blair and Cherie Blair at the Ambani Wedding.

Former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek too were photographed at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding.

Ban Ki-moon and his wife At the Ambani wedding.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is also expected to attend the Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani wedding in Mumbai.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene was also seen at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding.