PM Modi Attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' Ceremony

PM Narendra Modi attends the blessing ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (blessings ceremony) of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got married at a grand wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Bollywood stars, politicians, international celebrities and other public personalities attended the wedding ceremony and today's 'Shubh Aashirwad'.

The 'Mangal Utsav' or wedding reception will be held on Sunday.

Before attending the event, PM Modi launched and laid the foundation stone for projects in Mumbai worth Rs 29,000 crore. These include road, railway and port projects.