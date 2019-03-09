Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Wedding: Live Updates

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are set to tie the knot at a hotel in Mumbai today.

The dinner will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona.

There is huge interest in the wedding, especially after the scale at which Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha got married last year.

Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan and his wife, actor Jackie Shroff and Manish Malhotra, as well as international dignitaries like former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek and former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair have started arriving for the wedding festivities.

