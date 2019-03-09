Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Wedding: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are set to tie the knot at a hotel in Mumbai today.
It's going to be a starry night in Mumbai today with yet another big fat Indian wedding lined up. This time it's Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta who are set to tie the knot at a hotel in Mumbai. The dinner will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.
Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona.
There is huge interest in the wedding, especially after the scale at which Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha got married last year.
Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan and his wife, actor Jackie Shroff and Manish Malhotra, as well as international dignitaries like former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek and former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair have started arriving for the wedding festivities.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Akash Ambani's wedding:
Akash Ambani pays his respects to his grandfather, Late Dhirubhai Ambani, ahead of his big wedding.
A one-of-a-kind show involving a musical fountain-cum-dance show, set on the theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, will be a key highlight at the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
The presentation on March 10 -- a day after Akash and Shloka's wedding -- will see a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and international artistes. It will be held at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, a gateway to the Jio World Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek (in picture) and former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony.
Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani and Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene reach the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of their son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta.
Aamir Khan and his wife were the first ones to arrive at the wedding venue. Aamir wore an ivory kurta pyjama set while Kiran looked stunning in an Indian outfit. Actor Jackie Shroff opted to wear a dhoti kurta set. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also came to bless the couple and wore a sherwani. After Aamir and Kiran, music composers Vishal and Shekhar checked in to the wedding venue too.