Mukesh And Nita Ambani Celebrate Akash-Shloka Wedding With Armed Forces

Nita Ambani said they were honoured to share their celebrations with the protectors of the country

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita celebrated their son Akash and Shloka Mehta's wedding with members of the armed forces and security personnel at the newly-opened Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple met with thousands of members of the Army, Navy, paramilitary forces, Mumbai Police and Railway Protection Force and their families.

"We feel delighted and honoured that the protectors of this city and the nation are joining us in our celebrations. It's an emotional and joyous occasion for us and we hope these heroes, who make us proud every day, will shower their blessings on Akash and Shloka," Nita Ambani said at the event.

The main attraction of the event was a special musical fountain show called Ananta Prem, which was conceptualised by Nita Ambani. It was set on the theme of Lord Krishna's Raas Leela dance to symbolise an eternal love story.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with members of the armed forces at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square

"We as a family very much identify with the city's socio-cultural fabric and have deep respect and gratitude for the people who make it function, particularly our police, armed forces and city workers," Ms Ambani said. "It is at once humbling and immensely satisfying for us that we can share our joy with this great city, to which we owe everything," she said.

Akash Ambani got married to childhood friend Shloka Mehta on Saturday in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday. The wedding ceremony and ensuing celebrations were attended by politicians, film stars, businessmen and cricketers.