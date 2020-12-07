AK Vs AK: Can't Pick Sides In Anil Kapoor And Anurag Kashyap's LOL War Of Tweets

A still from AK vs AK. (courtesy anuragkashyap)

While fans might have to wait a little longer for Netflix's AK vs AK, starring Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, here's a war of words that took place between the titular AKs on Twitter, on Sunday evening ( all in good humour, of course). Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's fiery Twitter exchange veered from joking about each other's film careers, their box office debacles, to references to each other's iconic dialogues. Did someone say "Tumse na ho payega?" Their Twitter exchange appears to be a promotional activity for their forthcoming project AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. ICYMI, we are here to help.

It all began with Anil Kapoor congratulating his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime's win at the International Emmy. He signed off the tweet with the hahstag #WelcomeToHollywood, which is what caught Anurag Kashyap's attention. The filmmaker replied: "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? "

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil Kapoor had just the perfect comeback to Anurag Kashyap's Oscar tweet. He stated that that the closest Anurag has come to an Oscar was when he watched Slumdog Millionaire win on TV. Anurag Kashyap was quick to respond. Referring to the fact that the film was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan, he added, "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also?"

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Wait for it..... It gets better. Anil Kapoor's motto was clear - "Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don't care. Work is work."

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don't care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlifehttps://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

What followed, was a long conversation hair and there (pun intended), discussions about box office numbers, hits, flops and what not. A quick glance through these series of tweets might help you understand. Check them out:

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAKhttps://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspokenhttps://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

#neverforget

Bombay velvet Box Office Returns = 43 Crores

Race 3 Box Office Returns = 300 Crores https://t.co/hG1IQC3Vav — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anurag Kashyap's style of "goodbye" arrived in the form of a throwback gem. However, Anil Kapoor thinks he had the last laugh in this case. "The only reason why I'm crying is because I agreed to do this film with you. But don't worry, I'm going to have the last laugh. #Gameon," he tweeted.

The only reason why I'm crying is because I agreed to do this film with you. But don't worry, I'm going to have the last laugh. #gameonhttps://t.co/aikOJvjkRE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Based on both Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's Twitter conversation, all we can say is that we can't wait to see them share screen space.