Ajith And Wife Shalini In An Adorable Pic From Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary Celebrations. See Post

Shalini Ajith shared this picture. (courtesy: shaliniajithkumar2022)

Ajith and Shalini Ajith are celebrating their 23 years of their wedding anniversary. On this special day, Shalini treated her Insta family to an adorable picture of the couple in which Shalini can be seen giving a tight hug to her husband, who is standing with a piece of cake in his hand. She has shared a monochrome picture in which Ajith is sporting heavy beards in a black shirt while Shalini can be seen in a shimmery ensemble. The picture seems from their anniversary bash. In the caption, she simply wrote, "23 yrs..." followed by heart with ribbon emoticons.

Soon after Shalini Ajith shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "They're so cute," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Take a look below:

Shalini Ajith often share pictures with actor Ajith and her kids - daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik - on her Instagram handle. Last month, she shared a picture from their Dubai album in which they can be seen enjoying a romantic evening on a yacht. In the image, Shalini looks pretty in a white ensemble while Ajith looks dashing in a green shirt with black sunnies. The picture was an instant hit on social media with fans flooding Shalini's comment section. A user wrote, "Wow Pic," while another wrote, "Keep giving updates like this mam, this is lit".

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith was last seen in Thunivu, co-starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Ajay in pivotal roles. Helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie received mixed reviews from critics.