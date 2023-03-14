Inside Ajith Kumar And Wife Shalini's Holiday Diaries: 'Soul Is Healed By Being With Children'

Image was shared by Shalini Ajith. (courtesy: shaliniajithkumar2022 )

Actor Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini Ajith treated the fans on Tuesday with a lovely family picture. Shalini, who at present is enjoying her holiday with her husband and two kids, shared a happy picture on Instagram while captioning it, "The soul is healed by being with children". In the picture, we see the family dressed in their casual best as they smile for the camera. Shalini can be seen wearing a red shirt and jeans while Ajith looks dapper in his sunglasses.

See the post here:

Shalini has been quite regular in posting pictures from her holiday diaries. In another, we can see the husband and wife holding hands and posing for the camera. Shalini, dressed in a yellow floral skirt looks lovely. She shared the photo with a heart emoji.

Have a look at the post here:

A few days back, Shalini Ajith and their son, were pleasantly surprised after they ran into Abhishek Bachchan at a football match in Chennai. Incidentally, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is the owner of co-owner of the football club Chennaiyin FC was present at the stadium when he spotted Shalini and her young son, who had come to watch a match. In the clip shared on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen greeting Shalini while patting Aadvik on his head. The little one can be seen wearing the jersey of the Chennaiyin FC team.

Social media users were very excited to see this meet-up. Some even said it was a rare video of Shalini making a public appearance.

See the video here.

Actor Ajith will be next seen in a film by Vignesh Shivn.