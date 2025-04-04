Inside Ajith Kumar's Fun-Filled Day With Wife Shalini And Son Aadvik

Tamil film star Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, is back in India and is currently enjoying leisure time with his family.

The actor was spotted at a go-karting venue in Chennai accompanied by his wife Shalini and their son Aadvik.

The actor's manager, Suresh Chandra, shared a series of pictures from the fun day on X (formerly Twitter). One of the pictures includes Ajith posing on the go-karting track.

Additional snaps captured Shalini with son Aadvik sitting on her lap. Another image shows Aadvik in his go-kart. The video offers a glimpse of Ajith guiding his son before his go-karting session began.

This family outing follows another notable event from March 30, when Ajith's son had the opportunity to meet football icon Ronaldinho at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium - a special moment that Shalini shared with followers on her social media platforms.

On the professional front, Ajith Kumar was last featured in director Magizh Thirumeni's Vidaamuyarchi and is currently preparing for his upcoming release Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10.