Ajay Devgn's Next Film To Feature Nephew Aaman Devgn And Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani, Title To Be Announced Tomorrow

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Singham Again. After that, the actor will start working on his next project with director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay's nephew Aaman Devgn. The makers have revealed that the title of the film will be announced tomorrow. In an Instagram post, the production house, RSVP Movies shared a new poster of the film. It featured a close-up of several hands holding rifles with a miniature man riding on a horse. The note attached to the poster read, “A breathtaking adventure is coming to the big screen! Stay tuned. Title reveal tomorrow!”

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn recently attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in Mumbai. At the event, the newcomers posed with director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor. While Rasha wore a red lehenga for the occasion, Aaman was seen in an ivory kurta set. Abhishek opted for a similar beige kurta and Pragya stunned in a neon suit. While not much is known about the upcoming flick, the viral pictures from the Diwali bash offer a sneak peek into the cast. The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be an action-adventure drama centres around dacoits. This is not the first time that Aaman and Rasha were seen together. The star kids have been spotted together on various occasions at meetings and lunches. Read more about it here.

Abhishek Kapoor is the man behind films such as Rock On!!, Fitoor and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The filmmaker has also launched new faces, including Sara Ali Khan in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 sports drama Kai Po Che!

Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Naam. The film will release on November 22.