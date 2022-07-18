For Ajay Devgn, Every Day Is World Listening Day. Because, Kajol

Kajol in a still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are a power couple in every sense of the term. On the work front, being actors and collaborators, the two have often set the benchmark for their peers. As far as their love story is concerned, it is no less than a fairy tale. But one cannot ignore the humour the two bring to their relationship. And, we have proof. Ajay Devgn's special [ROFL] post on World Listening Day. Of course, it involves his darling wife Kajol. Wait for a second, do we have to mention how much the actress loves to talk. Ajay has shared a video of Kajol chatting on and on while he is patiently listening and sipping a cup of coffee. Alongside the clip, the actor wrote, “Celebrating World Listening Day today and everyday.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-star Sharad Kellar has found the video quite relatable. He wrote, “Same here, sir,” along with a set of laughing with teary eyes emojis.

Here is the video we are talking about:

Ajay Devgn's post reveals a lot about the couple's equation, and while it's funny, we are in awe of their chemistry. Remember the time when Ajay and Kajol graced Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Season 6. It was a laughing riot. The two were just unbeatable. And, then, there was a moment when Karan Johar wanted to know the secret of their happy marriage. He asked, “So she talks and you listen to her?” To this, Ajay, at his humorous best, replied, “No, she talks. And, I don't listen.”

Keeping aside their banter, Ajay and Kajol have always celebrated each other's achievements. When Kajol was invited among the 397 artists and executives to join the Oscar committee, Ajay Devgn, the “proud” husband, dropped a sweet note on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations to Kajol for being invited to the Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud. Also congrats to all the other invitees.”

Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud.



Also congrats to all the other invitees ⭐ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 29, 2022

Aren't they super cute?