Ajay Devgn And Son Yug, 9, Mobbed In Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Video Goes Viral

An old photo of Ajay Devgn with Yug (courtesy ajaydevgn)

Highlights Ajay Devgn took along son Yug to Ajmer Sharif Dargah A video of the two being mobbed is crazy viral Ajay Devgn can be seen snapping at an onlooker

Actor Ajay Devgn paid a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Monday and accompanying him was his nine-year-old son Yug, where they were mobbed by a sea of onlookers, who had assembled outside the dargah to get a glimpse of the 50-year-old actor. Yesterday's happenings outside the dargah feature in a video, which has been shared by fan-clubs of the actor and is now crazy viral. In the video, Ajay Devgn can be seen making his way through the crowd in close proximity to Yug, who was being escorted by someone else, as onlookers in the surrounding crowd pushed around each other to get closer to the actor. The video shows an agitated Ajay Devgn snapping at an onlooker before finally making his way through the gates of the dargah, which were guarded by just a few cops.

Take a look at the viral video here:

In the recent past, celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor featured in headlines after they were mobbed by fans while going about their daily routines.

Earlier in 2017, Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol reacted to Mumbai's paparazzi craze and how they follow around star-kids in an interview with mid-day. "We can only protect our kids to a certain extent. I hope I have brought up my kids well enough to handle that pressure. They are born to stars and that is something they can't change. At the same time, I don't see the need to expose them unnecessarily," she had told mid-day.

Last seen in De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn has films such as Tanhaji - The Unsung, Turram Khan and Bhuj: The Pride of India lined up for release. Ajay Devgn will also have cameos in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Telugu film RRR.

