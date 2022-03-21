Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Post For Sons Yatra And Linga Is Everything

Aishwaryaa with her sons. (courtesy aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

On the occasion of World Poetry Day, filmmaker and superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa shared an adorable picture with sons Yatra and Linga. She wrote in her caption: "You kicked me while in my womb... Now I enjoy you kiss me while all grown and groom. Thank you to have you lovely souls as sons to God I say everyday. Prayer is the only way I can repay. This is love you cannot measure. But bringing you up, see you grow and bloom I will forever treasure." She added the hashtags #sons and #worldpoetryday.

See Aishwaryaa's post here:

Earlier during the day, Aishwaryaa announced that she will make her Hindi directorial debut with a film titled Oh Saathi Chal. "My week couldn't start better...excited ,happy and feeling truly blessed to announce my directorial debut feature film in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story," read an excerpt from her post.

In January this year, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation in a joint statement that read,"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa worked together in 3, which marked the latter's directorial debut. The psychological thriller featured a song called Kolaveri Di, that became insanely popular.