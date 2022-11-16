Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Post For Daughter Aaradhya Brings Out The Trolls

Aaradhya with mom Aishwarya. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday with a special post on social media. The actress posted a picture, in which she can be seen kissing her daughter and she accompanied the post with the caption: "My love...My life. I love you my Aaradhya." A section of the Internet trolled the actress for the picture she posted. "Kissing on child's lips is just weird," read a troll's comment. "Aishwarya ma'am, you don't need an attention by doing this. This is an odd content to get the publicity," added another. "Why on lips?" added another Instagram user. There were multiple comments trolling the actress for the picture, which are too vile to be mentioned here.

However, many fans loved the picture and defended the post with comments like: "Come on people, just stop judging a mother and a daughters relationship...It's just a kiss which means love and affection." Another comment from a mother read: "Beautiful picture... As a mother who has same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips... And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum." "People who are saying sick things really need to get a life," read another comment. "Cutest thing I've seen today, aww," added another fan.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.