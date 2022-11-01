Viral Pics: On Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Aaradhya

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: amit_aishgang)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 49 today (November 1), visited the Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to seek blessings. Now, the images from the premises are going viral on the Internet. In the viral images, we can see the actress offering prayers at the temple. The mother-daughter duo is twinning in traditional white suit sets and poses for the camera with a puja thali in their hands. Aaradhya accessorised her look with a black and white headband. Soon after the pictures were posted, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Wonderful," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:

A while ago, Abhishek Bachchan shared a special post on his Instagram wishing his "wifey" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He shared a major throwback picture of the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success." Soon after he shared the post, Esha Deol commented, "Happy birthday beautiful stay blessed. Much love," Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday," while others dropped heart and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, co-starring Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and others. The film, released on September 30, was based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel of the same name, chronicling the rise of the Chola dynasty. Next, she will be seen in the sequel of the film.