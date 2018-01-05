Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reportedly Demands 10 Crore For Next Film. Why It's Worth It Aishwarya has reportedly asked for Rs 10 crores for Raat Aur Din remake

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have been busy within 2017 but the new year means new films and big fat pay cheques for the actress, say reports. In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, producer Prernaa Arora was quoted as saying that Aishwarya's next will be a thriller, most likely a remake of the 1967 classic, which featured Nargis. Aishwarya's new project will reportedly cast her in dual roles and hence, she's apparently asked for a hefty sum of Rs 10 crores, sources told mid-day. "Aishwarya has demanded Rs 10 crore for her next film,(1967) remake," stated the mid-day report.Theremake will be produced by KriArj Entertainments, which is co-owned by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor. According to mid-day , the makers have agreed to Aishwarya's reported demands without a second thought. "Since Aishwarya has a double role, the film will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation," mid-day quoted the source as saying.Afterand(yet to release), this will be the actress' fourth film after she made a comeback with 2015's. Whilewas a great hit, bothandunder-performed at the box office. Now, with the new project in the pipeline, "Producer Prernaa Arora believes that Ash is putting a lot at stake for her film, and the fee is warranted," reported mid-day Earlier, Prernaa revealed that for the remake, the makers have got a green signal from Sanjay Dutt, the role of whose mother Nargis will be played by Aishwarya. "It will be a homage to Nargisji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role," Mumbai Mirror quoted Prernaa as saying. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , 44, will next be seen in Atul Manjrekar-directed, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.releases in June and clashes with Salman Khan's