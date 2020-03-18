Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Remember Krishnaraj Rai On His Death Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poured her heart out on social media. The actress shared a couple of photos of herself and her daughter Aaradhya standing in front of a framed photo of Krishnaraj Rai and wrote a heartfelt note for him. Describing her father as their "guardian angel," Aishwarya wrote: "Love you our Daddy-Ajja, forever and beyond. Our guardian angel always." In one of the pictures, Aaradhya can be seen hugging her mother while in another, the mother-daughter duo can be seen holding hands. They both can be seen wearing white outfits. Here's how Aishwarya paid a tribute to her father on his death anniversary:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures of her father on social media. On Christmas last year, she posted a picture of herself and Aaradhya posing in front of Krishnaraj Rai's photo. Take a look:

On her parents' marriage anniversary, she posted a throwback picture of her mother Vrinda Rai and father posing together for the camera and wrote: "Love you eternally and beyond always. Happy 50th anniversary, my golden angels."

Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017. His last rites were performed in Mumbai and later, a prayer meeting was organised. The Bachchans and several members of the film fraternity paid their last respects to Krishnaraj Rai.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next project is Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun, in which she will co-star with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.