Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek And Sussanne Khan Visit Sonali Bendre At Her Mumbai Residence

- Aishwarya and Abhishek paid a visit to actress Sonali Bendre on Saturday
- Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York
- Sonali returned to Mumbai in December last year
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with husband Abhishek paid a visit to actress Sonali Bendre, who returned to Mumbai in December after undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. The 45-year-old actress was photographed exiting Sonali Bendre's Juhu residence on Saturday evening. Aishwarya was spotted wearing an all-black outfit while Abhishek was casually dressed. Sonali's best friend Sussanne Khan and Anu Dewan also caught up with the actress on Saturday. Celebrity interior designer Sussanne and Anu were spotted exiting Sonali Bendre's house together. In New York, Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer. The actress was in the Big Apple for her treatment for close to six months.
Sonali Bendre rang in her 44th birthday in the presence of close friends and family members recently. The birthday bash was attended by Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi with their respective families. Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan were also part of the celebration. On her birthday, Sonali's producer-husband Goldie Behl dedicated a heartfelt note to his wife, an excerpt from which read: "Happy birthday Sonali. They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it."
Happy birthday Sonali They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya, who were holidaying in an undisclosed location during the New Year's, touched down in Mumbai recently. Aishwarya and Abhishek continually shared photos from their family vacation on social media.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018's Fanney Khan, which tanked at the box office. She has reportedly been approached for the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din. Abhishek Bachchan, who was last featured in anurag Kashyap's critically acclaimed Manmarziyaan,/I> in 2018, will soon start shooting for the second season of Amazon's web-series Breathe. Apart from Breathe, Abhishek Bachchan will also feature in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya.