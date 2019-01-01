On Sonali Bendre's 44th Birthday, Goldie Behl's Heartfelt Post For His Wife. 'Thank You For Being The Person You Are,' He Writes

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl (Image courtesy goldiebehl )

On Sonali Bendre's 44th birthday, her filmmaker-husband Goldie Behl shared a heartfelt note for the actress on Instagram. Sonali Bendre, who returned to Mumbai in December after undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, rang in her birthday with close friends and family on Monday. Goldie Behl shared a loved-up photo of himself and Sonali, which appears to be from the birthday bash last night and accompanied it with the note in which he wrote that he was "proud" of the way she handled all hurdles with utmost "dignity and courage". "Happy birthday Sonali. They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it," read an excerpt from Goldie Behl's post for Sonali.

In his post, Goldie Behl further added how despite being on the "receiving end" Sonali never failed to spread positivity and love. "Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime," he wrote.

Sonali Bendre hosted the birthday bash at her Mumbai residence on Monday, which was attended by her close friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi with their respective families. Celebrity interior designer Sussanne was photographed arriving at her residence with her kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Swades actress Gayatri checked in with her husband Vikas Oberoi and greeted the paparazzi with a smile. Kunal Kapoor was photographed arriving with his wife Naina Bachchan. Flashbulbs popped incessantly as Sonali Bendre stepped out of her residence for photo-op.



In July last year, Sonali Bendre revealed she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. While Sonali Bendre was in New York for treatment, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi had kept Sonali's Book Club up and running. Sussanne and Gayatri often visited Sonali in the Big Apple while she was undergoing treatment for her ailment.

After months of treatment and undergoing chemotherapy sessions, Sonali actress touched down in Mumbai in December last year, when her husband Goldie Behl confirmed that she's still recuperating. "Sonali is doing good. She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done," ANI quoted Goldie Behl as saying.