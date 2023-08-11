To Son Ranveer, 18 Today, Birthday Wish From Mom Sonali Bendre: 'You Can Do It'

Child Ranveer. (Courtesy: Sonali Bendre)

Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram entry will make you go aww. The actress has dropped an adorable birthday wish for her son, Ranveer Behl. He turns 18. She has picked some precious memories from Ranveer's childhood days for the special birthday post on Instagram. While the first photograph captured Ranveer's goofy and fun side, the next slide featured a picture-perfect frame of the birthday boy posing with his parents. Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker and entrepreneur Goldie Behl. The couple got married in 2002. Sonali Bendre's birthday note for Ranveer read, “One last time before he leaves the nest and I can embarrass him publicly! Happy Birthday, Ranveer! This year is going to be amazing, I know you can do it!” Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Handsome.” Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also wished a very “happy birthday” to Ranveer. Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali commented: “Happy birthday Ranveer. May you shine bright. Have an amazing day and year. (red heart emojis)” Huma Qureshi simply dropped a red heart in the comments.

Check out Sonali Bendre's birthday post for her son here:

Earlier this year in April, Sonali Bendre gave us a glimpse of her “family of technophiles.” Sharing pictures from the launch of the Apple Store in Mumbai, the actress wrote, “An apple a day… just couldn't keep us away! My family of technophiles at the brand new Apple store in Mumbai!”Shweta Bachchan commented on the post: “What a lovely picture.”

Last year, Sonali Bendre shared a happy picture of Ranveer on Instagram to mark his 17th birthday. Her caption screamed love from miles and a half away. “When your son is a teenager who shies away from clicking photos, this is the best one can do…Happy Birthday Ranveer, don't hold it against me,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in The Broken News, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The web show is currently streaming on Zee 5.

Last month, the actress announced that she has already wrapped up The Broken News season 2.