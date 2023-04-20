Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Twinning And Winning In 16th Wedding Anniversary Post

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today (April 20). On this special day, the couple treated their Insta families with a similar picture, twinning in white ensembles. In the image, Abhishek holds his wife Aishwarya close as she clicks a blockbuster selfie. They can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile for the camera. Sharing the post, Aishwarya wrote, "Sweet 16," followed by heart emoticons, while Abhishek wrote, "16" with an evil eye emoticon. Soon after they shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Fardeen Khan wrote, "Congratulations..." Tanisha Mukerji wrote, "Happyyyy anniversary."

Their fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Gorgeous Couple. Stay Blessed," while others wished them a "Happy Anniversary".

Take a look below:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007 on April 20, according to Hindu rituals at Amitabh Bachchan's residence Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.

A few hours ago, the Bachchan family - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya were spotted at Aditya Chopra's house in Juhu to pay their last respect to Pamela Chopra, who died in the morning today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan, co-starring Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 28.

Abhishek Bachchan, on other hand, was last seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur. Next, he will be seen in Ghoomer.