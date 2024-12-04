Ahead Of Wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Unseen Pic From Dating Period Goes Viral

Ahead of their much-anticipated wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's unseen pic from their dating period emerged online, courtesy The Rana Daggubati Show, which streams on Amazon Prime. Rana Daggubati shared a new teaser of his talk show featuring himself and Naga Chaitanya. The promo also gives us glimpses of unseen pics of the couple of the moment from their dating days. Dressed in their casual best, the couple can be seen posing adorably for cameras. Sharing the video, Rana wrote in the caption, "Chay and me.. aren't we a match made in heaven #TheRanaDaggubatiShowOnPrime, new episode every Saturday only on @primevideoin." Take a look:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will marry at the Annapurna Studios, which holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride.

The Internet is curious about the couple's wedding trousseau. According to a Hindustan Times report, Sobhita will wear a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. Naga Chaitanya will reportedly pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding.

The Rana Daggubati Show changes the conventional mould of chat show and it gives the audience a sneak-peek into the celebrities' deepest secrets. From spilling the tea with Dulquer to souping up cars with Naga Chaitanya, from baking wood-fired pizzas with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela to ambushing Rajamouli at his outdoor shoot location, Rana will dish out never-heard before anecdotes from his celebrity friends. It had a premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).