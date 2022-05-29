Ahead Of Vikram Release, Kamal Haasan Meets Friend Rajinikanth. See Pic

Kamal Haasan with Rajinikanth. (courtesy: @Dir_Lokesh)

New Delhi: Legendary actor Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Vikram, recently visited his superstar friend Rajinikanth at his house in Chennai. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has dropped two pictures on his Twitter handle, wherein both the stars are posing together- Kamal Haasan is looking dapper in a black t-shirt and blue jeans, while Rajinikanth is as usual in a white kurta and mundu. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sir's," followed with heart emoticons.

Soon after Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the post, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Rajini & Kamal friendship bond >>>> thala and thalapathy," while another wrote, "One Of The Best Friendship In World Cinima... Two Top And Most Famous Acters On Charge Of Vikram...".

Here have a look:

For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are among the most loved and celebrated actors in Tamil Cinema. For over four decades, both the superstars have given many hits to the Indian film industry. Also, they have worked together in several films, including Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal and others.

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram, the action-thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 3, 2022.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of Vikram, which featured high-octane action sequences. Sharing the news, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Our endeavour now belongs to you".

Here have a look:

On the work front, apart from Vikram, Kamal Haasan also has Indian 2, co-starring Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, in the pipeline.