Ready To Give Protection To 'Thug Life' Makers, Karnataka Tells Supreme Court

As a bitter language row threatens the release of Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life in Karnataka, the state government has informed the Supreme Court that it is ready to extend security to the makers of the movie and its cast. The filmmakers, however, are reluctant to release the movie in the state two weeks after it hit the screens worldwide.

"In the event producers of the film decide to release the movie in Karnataka, the State Government is duty bound and will give protection and security for such release and for the people connected therewith, including the cast, director, producers, the exhibitors, and the audience," the state government said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

The state government's response came after the court cleared the movie's release in Karnataka two days ago.

The matter will be heard later today.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, faced protests from pro-Kannada groups over Mr Hassan's controversial remarks at an event last month that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." Facing protests by pro-Kannada groups, the ace actor claimed his remark was "misunderstood" and "taken out of context".

He refused to apologise and went to court after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce threatened not to allow his movie's release in Karnataka.

The film was released worldwide on June 5 but has not been screened in Karnataka so far.

Venkatesh Kamalakar, the film's distributor in Karnataka, told PTI that it does not make sense to release the film now since Mr Hassan's remarks had hurt the sentiments of the Kannadigas. It may not be a good business decision to release it now, he said.

His reluctance followed the Supreme Court's strong remarks that the rule of law allows a person to release his film with a censor board certificate.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had then appealed to Kannada activists to respect the court's decision and not take the law into their hands.

"We have to abide by the Supreme Court order with honour. Everyone has limitations. I appeal to various organisations that we must have our limitations...I appeal to all the Kannada activists, please be calm, we should respect the court," he had said.