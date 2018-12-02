Ahead Of Simmba Trailer, This Pic Of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan From Mumbai Reception Will Make Your Day

Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Mumbai reception (courtesy sonu_sood)

Highlights Ranveer's Simmba co-star Sonu Sood shared a pic from Mumbai reception "Simmba family," he wrote Ranveer poses with Sara, Sonu Sood and director Rohit Shetty in the pic

The countdown for Simmba trailer is on in full swing and while the wait is way too difficult, we have something to make you happy with. An inside photo of Team Simmba from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mumbai reception has made it to social media, courtesy Sonu Sood. The 45-year-old actor, who co-stars with the new groom in Simmba, shared a photo of Ranveer, Simmba heroine Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty on Saturday night with the caption: "Simmba family." The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba releases on Monday. And here's the photo that we are talking about.

On the day of his Mumbai reception, Ranveer Singh dropped the big news about the Simmba release date in typical Sangram Bhalerao-style: "Simmba aala, byas do din thamba," he wrote. Ranveer plays a feisty cop named Sangram Bhalerao in the upcoming film. Even on Sunday, Ranveer shared a reminded along with a new poster.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika wrapped their wedding festivities with a blockbuster reception at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on Saturday evening. The impressive guest list was headlined by the Ambanis, Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan while Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and others also made it to the party.

Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies in Italy's Lake Como earlier in November. After their return to India, they continued the wedding celebrations with reception parties in Bengaluru and Maximum City. Yesterday's party is said to be the last of their wedding functions.

Simmba marks Sara Ali Khan's second Bollywood project after Kedarnath. Simmba is also Ranveer Singh's first release post his big fat wedding. Simmba hits screens on December 28.