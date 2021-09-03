Ahead Of Sidharth Shukla's Funeral, His Bigg Boss 13 Friend Asim Riaz Spotted At His Residence

Asim Riaz at Sidharth Shukla's house.

Highlights Asim was spotted outside Sidharth's house on Friday

They became good friends in the Bigg Boss house

Sidharth won the show while Asim emerged as the first runner-up

A day after Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai, his close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz paid a visit to his family at the late actor's residence on Friday. Yesterday, Asim Riaz was pictured outside Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where Sidharth was taken after he suffered a heart attack, as per initial reports. His funeral will take place today in Mumbai. Asim was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 13. He became Sidharth's close friend during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. After Sidharth Shukla's death, Asim shared a couple of photos of themselves and tweeted: "I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother...R I P Sidharth Shukla."

See the photo of Asim Riaz from Sidharth Shukla's residence:

Asim Riaz at Sidharth Shukla's house.

Apart from Asim Riaz, actor Arjun Bijlani was also photographed at Sidharth Shukla's home.

Arjun Bijlani at the last actor's residence.

On Thursday, Asim poured his heart out on social media and shared his memories of Sidharth Shukla in two Instagram posts. Posting a clip of himself talking to the late actor in Bigg Boss house, Asim wrote: "I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey.... And I saw Siddarth after watching his BB clip he came and gave a hug to me...I still can't believe this, see you on the other side Sid."

Asim's emotional note for pictures of himself and Sidharth read: "I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother...R I P Sidharth Shukla."

Sidharth Shukla was known for featuring in TV shows like Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi and movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Sidharth Shukla also participated in reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.