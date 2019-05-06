Ahead Of Met Gala 2019, Paris Hilton Hearts Priyanka Chopra's Bejewelled Look From 2018

Priyanka Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren gown to Met Gala last year (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra posted a series of photos from her Met Gala red carpet appearances of the past two years on Instagram and we can't even... Priyanka Instagrammed two sets of three photos, one set each from 2017 and 2018. Last year, Priyanka's red carpet appearance was appreciated for being in perfect sync with the theme - "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" - with Priyanka scoring full marks on foreign fashion websites as well. Priyanka walked the Met Gala 2018 red carpet in a velvet gown by Ralph Lauren, accessorised with a bejewelled hood and jazzed up her look with dramatic eyes. On Monday, Priyanka reminded us of just that and found a fan of her look in Paris Hilton. "Stunner," she wrote along with the heart-eyed emoji and the crown icon.

Priyanka Chopra and Paris Hilton were spotted chilling together at Sophie Turner's birthday party earlier this year. Paris Hilton had also congratulated the 36-year-old actress on her wedding to Nick Jonas last year.

Now, that was about 2018. 2017's Met Gala will always be special for Priyanka Chopra as she walked the red carpet with Nick Jonas (they were yet to begun dating at that point), representing Ralph Lauren. On her Instagram story, Priyanka shared a snapshot of the photo below and wrote: "The story I'll definitely tell out future kids... how I met your father."

On an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Nick Jonas said soon after their appearance together, both Priyanka and Nick were asked in interviews if a romance is brewing but they were only really just friends at that time. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also part of this year's Met Gala Benefit Committee.

