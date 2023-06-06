Prabhas Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Temple Ahead Of Adipurush Event

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: YSJFansCampaign)

South star Prabhas visited Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. The actor sought blessings at the temple ahead of the final trailer launch of his film, Adipurush. News agency ANI has shared a video from the temple's premises. In the clip, Prabhas, in a white kurta set, is seen greeting the fans and posing for the paparazzi before leaving the venue. T-Series, who have backed the film, tweeted, “A sacred moment: Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of Adipurush final trailer launch. Stay Tuned! Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on June 16.”

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Prabhas today visited Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/KxPbLQZFt4 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Fan pages dedicated to the Baahubali star have also been sharing pictures and videos from his VIP break darshan, which is from 6:30-7:00 am, at the Tirupati temple. Take a look:

Adipurush's final trailer launch is scheduled to take place at 6 pm today in Tirupati. Sharing an update, lead actress Kriti Sanon wrote in an Instagram post on Monday: “Are you ready for an extraordinary experience? The highly anticipated action trailer is all set to launch tomorrow at 6 PM IST in Tirupati. Join us live on the official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages of UV Creations and T-Series as we unveil this epic spectacle! Jai Shri Ram.”



Till now, the makers have released two songs from the magnum opus. Ram Siya Ram, which has been composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, and Jai Shri Ram.







Adipurush will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next Tuesday. The mythological drama will open in theatres in IMAX and 3D formats on June 16. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.