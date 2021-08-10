Ahan Shetty And Girlfriend Tania Shroff Bid Adieu To Summer With Vacation Memories

Ahan Shetty shared this photo with Tania Shroff (courtesy ahan.shetty)

Every now and then, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan shares loved up photos with his girlfriend Tania Shroff on his feed and sets Instagram on fire. Ahan Shetty, who has been holidaying in Greece with his childhood sweetheart, shared a bunch of postcard like entries on Instagram recently. In the photos, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff can be seen enjoying summer to the fullest and living the best life on a yacht. "Goodbye summer," Ahan captioned his album on Instagram, prompting a comment from actor Arjun Kapoor. "Globe trotter," he wrote. Last month, Ahan Shetty was spotted in London on cricketer KL Rahul's Instagram, who is rumoured to be dating Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty.

Tania Shroff is a fashion influencer and designer based out of Mumbai. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff attended the same school. She even shared a great rapport with Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty. On Tania's birthday earlier this year, Ahan wished her with this adorable message: "My favourite person to do everything with. Happy birthday."

In terms of work, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's new film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors. Ahan Shetty wrapped the shooting schedule of Tadap last year. In June this year, Akshay Kumar dismissed rumours that he was to co-star with Ahan in the Sajid Nadiadwala movie.