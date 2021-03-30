Ahan Shetty Shares Loved Up Pics On Childhood Sweetheart Tania Shroff's Birthday

Ahan Shetty shared this photo with Tania Shroff (courtesy ahan.shetty)

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty often trends for his loved up posts for girlfriend Tania Shroff and looks like he added one more to the list. On Tania Shroff's birthday, Ahan Shetty shared some of his favourite memories with childhood sweetheart Tania Shroff and wrote: "Happy birthday babe." From Tania Shroff's comment on the post, it appears that the love birds were not together on her birthday. "I miss you," Tania commented on Ahan's birthday post for her. Meanwhile on his Instagram stories, Ahan showered Tania with a whole lot of love and wishes on her birthday. He said the three magical words in one of the posts: "I love you."

Here's how Ahan Shetty wished girlfriend Tania Shroff on her birthday:

Tania Shroff is a fashion influencer and designer based out of Mumbai. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff attended the same school. She even shared a great rapport with Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty, who wished her on birthday with an Instagram story and wrote: "Happy birthday to my best girl, love you."

Ahan Shetty's Instagram is filled with such cute memories featuring Tania Shroff. Here's when they were spotted chilling in Mussoorie.

On Tania Shroff's birthday last year, here's how the couple made fond memories:

In terms of work, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's new film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors. Ahan Shetty recently wrapped the shooting schedule of Tadap. The film is all set to hit screens on September 24.