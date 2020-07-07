After Watching Dil Bechara Trailer, Sushmita Sen Writes 'I Wish I Knew Sushant Singh Rajput'

Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Sushmita Sen said she "loved" the trailer of Sushant's film

I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans: Sushmita

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24

Actress Sushmita Sen recently watched the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara and wrote a heartfelt note praising his work and said that she "loved the trailer." She added, "I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him... but mostly, that we would've had the time, to share the mysteries of the 'Universe' from one Sush to another." Sushmita Sen, whose recent web-series Aarya was a major success, wrote, "I didn't know Sushant Singh Rajput personally... Only through his films and some interviews. He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on and off screen. I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans... Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness and that life affirming smile."

Addressing the late actor's fans, she wrote: "To all you Sushant Singh Rajput fans... He was blessed to be this loved by you all... not just as a brilliant actor but also as a celebrated human being, one who belonged."

Read Sushmita Sen's post:

Sushant Singh Rajput completed filming Dil Bechara before the nationwide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dil Bechara is casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut film as a director. Mr Chhabra cast Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut movie Kai Po Che!.

Watch the trailer of Dil Bechara:

Dil Bechara, based on the novel Fault In Our Stars, also features Sanjana Sanhgi, who makes her acting debut in the movie. Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee and it will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.