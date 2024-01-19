After Taimur Wins Medal, Kareena Kapoor Says, 'Bronze Is The New Gold'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor is beaming with pride as her son Taimur (fondly called Tim) won a bronze medal at his school's sports meet. Kareena Kapoor shared a few stories on her Instagram and her smile said it all. In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen joined by Karan Johar and a friend. She captioned the picture, "The non runners but still winners." In the second picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing the medal around her neck. She shared a note which read, "Yes, I'm the mother who wears his medals. #proud Hysterical Mom. # Bronze is the new gold. Mera Beta/ Anyone else do that?" Kareena also shared a reel in which she can be heard replying to Karan Johar.

In the reel, Karan Johar can be heard asking her, "Hey, Bebo did you win a medal?" Kareena proudly says, "Tim did." "What did he win?", asks Karan Johar. Kareena promptly says, "Bronze." Karan then adds, " Bronze is...". Kareena, in her usual style, says, "Bronze is the new gold." Re-sharing the story on her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Over-enthu."

Last year, Kareena Kapoor attdended the annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Kareena's son Taimur participated in a group dance on the song Nachde Ne Saare from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. A viral video captured the proud mother recording her son's performance. Karan Johar and Gauri Khan were spotted in the video. Take a look:

After the event, many celebrities were photographed with their adorable little ones. Kareena was seen walking hand-in-hand with Taimur. Karan Johar was captured with Yash and Roohi. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also turned up to cheer for their children, Misha and Zain. Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie, marking her debut in the OTT space, premiered on Netflix. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu.