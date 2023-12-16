Kareena Kapoor Recording Son Taimur's Dance Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video. (Courtesy: saifeena_arabicfan)

The annual day event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School was no less than a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor and the Bachchans, Bollywood biggies turned up for the event. Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan participated in a group dance on the song Nachde Ne Saare from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. A viral video captured the proud mother, recording her son's performance. We could also spot Karan Johar and Gauri Khan in the video. As Taimur clapped and danced, the audience joined in, grooving in their seats.

Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor share a longstanding friendship and both were seated together at the annual day event. KJo's kids Yash and Roohi also study in the same school. The filmmaker captured a special selfie with Kareena and shared it on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, Karan Johar is dressed in black, while Kareena Kapoor opted for white. Both were flaunting their pouts. Karan captioned the photo, saying, "OG POUTers."

After the event, many celebrities were photographed with their adorable little ones. Kareena was seen walking hand-in-hand with Taimur. Karan Johar was captured with Yash and Roohi. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also turned up to cheer for their children, Misha and Zain. Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie, marking her debut in the OTT space, premiered on Netflix. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, achieved success at the box office.